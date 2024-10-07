Catherine Lacey: "cuanto más dispuesta estoy a fracasar, más disfruto del proceso de escritura"

How did the idea for Biography of X come about?

I have admired real biographies for a long time; I thought I wanted to write one but I knew it was beyond my abilities for many reasons. So I stole the form into fiction— after I had that frame in mind, the sense of an aggrieved widow came to me and I started following her voice.



What was the writing process like?

Full of false victories as usual. I wrote from 2017-2020 steadily, thought I was done, then revised very heavily in 2020-2021, then edited and added a few things in early 2022.



I just watched the United States presidential debate and for a moment I thought about your novel, how that irony with a country divided by a wall and an authoritarian and religious government might not be so far from reality. How did you come up with that uchronia?

The only reason I made this backdrop for the novel was so that two women could marry in North America without it being an issue. Also so that a female artist like X could feasibly exist. I had to rewrite history to write the story the way it needed to be written. I have to follow the logic of what I feel, bodily, to be true. I don’t think the country in the book is very different from the one I grew up in, but it is different in a few key ways.



Edith Wharton... She is mentioned a couple of times in the novel. I wanted to know what it means to you.

I love The House of Mirth especially. I don’t remember how she is mentioned in the novel but I believe you that she is there! I have forgotten a lot of what I’ve written.



10 years have passed since the publication of your first novel "Nobody is ever missing": is there an evolution in a writer? What changed in you? Do you learn the craft and does writing become easier?

So much changed. When you write your first book and have no idea if anyone will ever read it or if it will ever be finished or published, you can write with a once in a lifetime privacy. There are also lessons in that first book that you keep having to relearn for the rest of your life. Everyone’s lessons are different and no one ever totally learns them. The more I trust my instincts, and the more I am willing to fail, the more I enjoy the writing process. As for whether I evolve, I trust WS Merwin’s poem about what John Berryman told him— loosely, that you can never know if anything you write is any good and if you need to be sure that it’s good then you shouldn’t write.





Five tips for young writers:

Go to sleep early and wake up early.

Take care of your bodies.

Learn to lose inhibitions in all areas of your life.

Read in bed first thing in the morning.

Learn another language, or at least try to.



Five books that marked you as a writer.

Speedboat by Renata Adler

Strangers on a Train by Jenny Diski

Sweet Days of Discipline by Fleur Jaeggy

The Door by Magda Szabo

Will & Testament by Vidgis Hgorth