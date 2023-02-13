Secciones
Estudiantes LP-Lanús cierran la fecha: toda la agenda deportiva de hoy

Además juegan Sampdoria-Inter, Liverpool-Everton y Agropecuario-Deportivo Morón.

EN UNO. Estudiantes buscará su primera victoria en la Liga Profesional. EN UNO. Estudiantes buscará su primera victoria en la Liga Profesional. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/EDELPOFICIAL
---------- Ciclismo

13: Jean Paraíso Interior (DirecTV Sports)


---------- Serie A

14.20: Hellas Verona-Salernitana (ESPN Extra)

16.30: Sampdoria-Inter (Star +)


---------- Liga Profesional Argentina

17: Barracas Central-Unión (TNT Sports)

19.50: Estudiantes LP-Lanús (ESPN)


---------- Premier League

16.50: Liverpool-Everton (ESPN)


---------- Liga de España

16.50: Espanyol-Real Sociedad (ESPN 3)


---------- Primera Nacional

21: Agropecuario-Deportivo Morón (TyC Sports Play)


---------- NBA

21.30: New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets (DirecTV sports 2 / 1612)


---------- NHL

21.30: Columbus Blue Jackets-New Jersey Devils (ESPN)

Tuqui 10: un ganador se llevó un pozo millonario

Candidatos de la familia, una regla en los municipios

La inseguridad impide reactivar un paso ferroviario

Ola de calor: ¿Cuándo volverá a llover en Tucumán?

Se multiplicó el fervor por la Virgen de Lourdes

Boca: Se acaba la paciencia con Benedetto y Villa

