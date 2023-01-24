"Argentina, 1985", nominada a Mejor Película Extranjera en los Oscars 2023: todos los candidatos al premio

Mejor película
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere all at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' y 'Women Talking'.
Mejor dirección
Martin McDonagh, Daniel Wkan y Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field y Ruben Östund.
Mejor actriz
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams y Michelle Yeoh.
Mejor actor
Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal y Bill Nighy.
Mejores efectos visuales
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.
Mejor cinematografía
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Elvis', 'Empire of Light' y 'Tár'.
Mejor edición
'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything everywhere all at once', 'Tár' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.
Mejor diseño de producción
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'Babylon', 'Elvis', 'The Fabelmans'.
Mejor maquillaje y vestuario
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'The Whale'.
Mejor película de animación
'Pinocchio', de Guillermo del Toro, 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', 'The Sea Beast' y 'Turning Red'.
Mejor película internacional: ¡"Argentina, 1985" nominada para los Oscars 2023!
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina, 1985', 'Close', 'Eo' y 'The Quiet Girl'.
Mejor cortometraje documental
'Los susurros de los elefantes', 'Haulout', '¿Cómo medir un año?', 'El efecto Marta Mitchell' y 'Stranger at the Gate'.
Mejor documental
'All that Breathes', 'All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' y 'Navalny'.
Mejor canción original
'Applause', 'Hold my hand', 'Klift me up', 'Naatu Naatu' y 'This is life'.
Mejor actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan y Ke Huy Quan.
Mejor cortometraje de animación
'El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo', 'The Flying Sailor', 'Ice Merchants', 'My Year of Dicks' y 'An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It'.
Mejor cortometraje
'An Orish Goodbye', 'Ivalu', 'Le Pupille', 'Night Ride' y 'The Red Suitcase'.
Mejor guion original
'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár' y 'Triangle of Sadness'.
Mejor guión adaptado
'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion', 'Living', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Women Talking'.
'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.
Nominados a mejor sonido
Los nominados son 'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Elvis' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.
Mejor diseño de vestuario
'Babylon', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'Everythin everywher all at once' y 'La señora Harris va a París'.
Mejor actriz de reparto
Angela Basset, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtins y Stephanie Hsu.
Con quién compite Argentina, 1985
En la categoría Mejor Película Internacional, también están seleccionadas EO (Polonia), Decisión de partir (Corea del Sur), Cairo conspiración divina (Suecia), Corsage (Austria), Close (Bélgica), Return to Seoul (Camboya), Holy Spider (Dinamarca), Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania), Last Film Show (India), The Quiet Girl (Irlanda), Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades (México), The Blue Caftan (Marruecos), Joyland (Pakistán) y Saint Omer (Francia).
Las nominaciones, una a una.
Hoy se conocerán quiénes serán los nominados a los premios Oscars 2023 y muchos estarán pendientes al momento de saber si “Argentina, 1985”, la película que protagonizó Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, será candidata oficial en el rubro de mejor película internacional.
En esta nota en vivo podrás ir enterándote de la suerte de la película dirigida por Santiago Mitre y del resto de las categorías.