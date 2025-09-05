Franco Colapinto no pudo salir del último lugar en la segunda práctica libre de Monza

Final de la última práctica libre del día
Lando Norris se quedó con el mejor tiempo en Monza, seguido por Charles Leclerc y Carlos Sainz, que repitieron en el podio de la primera tanda.
END OF FP2
TOP 10
Norris
Leclerc
Sainz
Piastri
Hamilton
Verstappen
Albon
Hulkenberg
Tsunoda
Russell
Colapinto cae al último puesto
Gasly sube al 18°
Norris, al límite en Monza
Pese a desviarse en la Variante della Roggia, Lando marcó el mejor tiempo y se sube a la cima de la FP2.
Lando clinging on out of the Variante della Roggia
Colapinto sube al 17°
Gasly, por su parte, está en el último puesto
Carlos Sainz lidera la práctica
Now Sainz goes quickest
The @WilliamsRacing car is enjoying Monza
Se reanuda la acción en Monza
Tras la bandera roja, los autos vuelven a pista para continuar con la FP2.
Cars back on track!
¡Bandera roja!
Kimi Antonelli se despistó y terminó en la grava: su segunda práctica quedó concluida.
Antonelli lost the rear around the two Lesmos and then got beached
Here's what happened
Problemas insólitos en McLaren
Piastri y Norris reportaron la rotura de los espejos en sus autos durante la práctica en Monza.
Lando will be looking to improve on his P6 in FP1— Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2025
He radios that he has a problem with his right wing mirror. Piastri has reported the same issue #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/2LnVNdXrLS
¡Franco a la pista!
¡Franco a la pista!
Sol en Italia para la FP2
Comienza la segunda y última práctica del día en Monza.
Shadows lengthening on a gorgeous evening here
Vamos otra vez
Franco Colapinto vuelve a subirse al Alpine para la segunda práctica, en el mismo escenario donde debutó en la Fórmula 1 hace un año.
Back to usual proceedings. Let's go, @FranColapinto
Ferrari brilló en casa
Lewis Hamilton fue el más rápido, seguido por Charles Leclerc y Carlos Sainz, que completó el podio con Williams.
And Lewis Hamilton goes fastest
Se reanuda la sesión
Pierre Gasly y Paul Aron regresan a pista con neumáticos blandos.
FP1 - 45/60 MINS:

Session gets back underway. Pierre and Paul are both on Soft tyres
Session gets back underway. Pierre and Paul are both on Soft tyres red circle
¡Bandera roja en Italia!
La grava en pista obliga a detener la sesión.
RED FLAG: There's gravel on track.
Últimos 25 minutos en Monza
Los Alpine entran a boxes para realizar ajustes: Paul Aron se ubica 20° y Pierre Gasly, 18°.
FP1 - 25/60 MINS— BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) September 5, 2025
Pierre and Paul make their way back in the garage.
Both of them are chatting setup and their initial runs pic.twitter.com/ynJb5aVdr5
Susto para Paul Aron
El estonio se subió al pasto en la segunda chicana y terminó en trompo, pero logró recuperarse sin daños y sigue en pista.
Aron dips a wheel on the grass at the second chicane and goes spinning, but he's on his way again without any damage done
Primeros 20 minutos de la FP1 en Monza
Paul Aron se ubica en el puesto 19, mientras que Pierre Gasly marcha 17°.
McLaren también se ajusta al reglamento
La escudería reemplazó al líder del campeonato, Oscar Piastri, por el piloto de reserva Alex Dunne en la primera práctica.
Supporting #McLaren | #ItalianGP
Día de debuts
Es la primera vez que el siete veces campeón del mundo, Lewis Hamilton, corre en el “Templo de la Velocidad” como piloto de Ferrari.
First time at Monza as a Ferrari driver for Lewis
¡Luz verde en Italia!
Comienzan las prácticas libres de Fórmula 1.
Todo listo para el debut de Paul Aron con Alpine
All set and ready for FP1.

Let's go @PaulAron16 @PierreGASLY
Let's go @PaulAron16 @PierreGASLY pic.twitter.com/Wiv16nJEBO
¡Hay Mónaco para rato!
El GP de Mónaco seguirá en el calendario hasta 2035, tras la renovación confirmada en la previa de la FP1.
BREAKING: The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar through 2035!

Building on the existing agreement with @ACM_Media that runs through the 2031 season
Building on the existing agreement with @ACM_Media that runs through the 2031 season #F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/nTARdXKcZS