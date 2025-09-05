Secciones
Franco Colapinto no pudo salir del último lugar en la segunda práctica libre de Monza

SIN RITMO EN MONZA. El argentino cerró la segunda práctica en el último puesto con su Alpine. SIN RITMO EN MONZA. El argentino cerró la segunda práctica en el último puesto con su Alpine. ./X @AlpineF1Team

El argentino cerró en el fondo de la tabla en Monza, en una tanda en la que Lando Norris se quedó con el mejor tiempo y Ferrari volvió a brillar.

Hace 18 Min
13:06 hs

Final de la última práctica libre del día

Lando Norris se quedó con el mejor tiempo en Monza, seguido por Charles Leclerc y Carlos Sainz, que repitieron en el podio de la primera tanda.

12:43 hs

Colapinto cae al último puesto

Gasly sube al 18°

12:35 hs

Norris, al límite en Monza

Pese a desviarse en la Variante della Roggia, Lando marcó el mejor tiempo y se sube a la cima de la FP2.

12:27 hs

Colapinto sube al 17°

Gasly, por su parte, está en el último puesto

12:26 hs

Carlos Sainz lidera la práctica

12:19 hs

Se reanuda la acción en Monza

Tras la bandera roja, los autos vuelven a pista para continuar con la FP2.

12:13 hs

¡Bandera roja!

Kimi Antonelli se despistó y terminó en la grava: su segunda práctica quedó concluida.

12:11 hs

Problemas insólitos en McLaren

Piastri y Norris reportaron la rotura de los espejos en sus autos durante la práctica en Monza.

12:04 hs

¡Franco a la pista!

12:02 hs

Sol en Italia para la FP2

Comienza la segunda y última práctica del día en Monza.

11:55 hs

Vamos otra vez

Franco Colapinto vuelve a subirse al Alpine para la segunda práctica, en el mismo escenario donde debutó en la Fórmula 1 hace un año.

09:32 hs

Ferrari brilló en casa

Lewis Hamilton fue el más rápido, seguido por Charles Leclerc y Carlos Sainz, que completó el podio con Williams.

09:18 hs

Se reanuda la sesión

Pierre Gasly y Paul Aron regresan a pista con neumáticos blandos.

09:07 hs

¡Bandera roja en Italia!

La grava en pista obliga a detener la sesión.

09:05 hs

Últimos 25 minutos en Monza

Los Alpine entran a boxes para realizar ajustes: Paul Aron se ubica 20° y Pierre Gasly, 18°.

08:57 hs

Susto para Paul Aron

El estonio se subió al pasto en la segunda chicana y terminó en trompo, pero logró recuperarse sin daños y sigue en pista.

08:50 hs

Primeros 20 minutos de la FP1 en Monza

Paul Aron se ubica en el puesto 19, mientras que Pierre Gasly marcha 17°.

08:48 hs

McLaren también se ajusta al reglamento

La escudería reemplazó al líder del campeonato, Oscar Piastri, por el piloto de reserva Alex Dunne en la primera práctica.

08:44 hs

Día de debuts

Es la primera vez que el siete veces campeón del mundo, Lewis Hamilton, corre en el “Templo de la Velocidad” como piloto de Ferrari.

08:31 hs

¡Luz verde en Italia!

Comienzan las prácticas libres de Fórmula 1.

08:27 hs

Todo listo para el debut de Paul Aron con Alpine

08:14 hs

¡Hay Mónaco para rato!

El GP de Mónaco seguirá en el calendario hasta 2035, tras la renovación confirmada en la previa de la FP1.

Lo que tenés que saber

Franco Colapinto no saldrá a pista en la primera práctica libre del Gran Premio de Italia en Monza. Alpine decidió que el estonio Paul Aron, piloto de pruebas y reserva, tome su lugar para cumplir con la normativa que exige rodaje a jóvenes pilotos. El piloto argentino volverá a subirse al A525 desde la segunda sesión del viernes y seguirá normalmente el resto del fin de semana en el “Templo de la Velocidad”.

