EN VIVO: Ferrari se queda con la primera práctica libre de Fórmula 1 en Monza

Ferrari brilló en casa
Lewis Hamilton fue el más rápido, seguido por Charles Leclerc y Carlos Sainz, que completó el podio con Williams.
Se reanuda la sesión
Pierre Gasly y Paul Aron regresan a pista con neumáticos blandos.
¡Bandera roja en Italia!
La grava en pista obliga a detener la sesión.
Últimos 25 minutos en Monza
Los Alpine entran a boxes para realizar ajustes: Paul Aron se ubica 20° y Pierre Gasly, 18°.
Susto para Paul Aron
El estonio se subió al pasto en la segunda chicana y terminó en trompo, pero logró recuperarse sin daños y sigue en pista.
Primeros 20 minutos de la FP1 en Monza
Paul Aron se ubica en el puesto 19, mientras que Pierre Gasly marcha 17°.
McLaren también se ajusta al reglamento
La escudería reemplazó al líder del campeonato, Oscar Piastri, por el piloto de reserva Alex Dunne en la primera práctica.
Día de debuts
Es la primera vez que el siete veces campeón del mundo, Lewis Hamilton, corre en el “Templo de la Velocidad” como piloto de Ferrari.
¡Luz verde en Italia!
Comienzan las prácticas libres de Fórmula 1.
Todo listo para el debut de Paul Aron con Alpine
¡Hay Mónaco para rato!
El GP de Mónaco seguirá en el calendario hasta 2035, tras la renovación confirmada en la previa de la FP1.
