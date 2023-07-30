Secciones
San Martín-Agropecuario, lo más destacado de la agenda deportiva del domingo

Huracán-Vélez juegan por la Liga Profesional.

ESFUERZO. Mateo Acosta llegó para reforzar la delantera santa para el tramo final del torneo. ESFUERZO. Mateo Acosta llegó para reforzar la delantera "santa" para el tramo final del torneo. ARCHIVO LA GACETA / FOTO DE DIEGO ARÁOZ
Hace 6 Hs

----- Mundial de fútbol femenino– Australia / Nueva Zelanda 2023

6.30: Alemania-Colombia (Dsports)


----- Amistoso

7.50: Manchester City-Atlético Madrid (ESPN)

10: Wolverhampton-Celtic (STAR +)


----- Fórmula 1 - GP de Bélgica

9.55: Carrera (STAR +)


----- ATP 500 - Hamburgo

Final:

10: Alexander Zverev-Laslo Djere (ESPN 2)


----- Brasileirao

10.50: Sao Paulo-Bahía (ESPN Extra)

16: Botafogo-Coritiba (STAR +)

16: América Mineiro-Palmeiras (STAR +)


----- EPL Summer Series

12.50: Aston Villa-Brentford (STAR +)

15.30: Chelsea-Fulham (STAR +)


----- Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF)

15: Lanús-Barracas (TNT Sports)

15: Arsenal-Colón (ESPN Premium)

17.30: Gimnasia-Platense (TNT SPORTS)

17.30: Huracán-Vélez (ESPN / TV Pública)

20: Godoy Cruz-Instituto (TNT Sports)


----- Primera Nacional

15: Brown-Estudiantes (BA) (TyC Sports Play)

15.30: Tristán Suárez- Mitre (TyC Sports Play)

15.30: Güemes-Patronato (TyC Sports Play)      

15.50: Chacarita-Aldosivi (TyC Sports)

16: Ferro-Villa Dálmine (TyC Sports Play)            

16: Gimnasia de Jujuy-Deportivo Madryn (TyC Sports Play)

17.55: Racing (C)-Independiente Rivadavia (TyC Sports)

20: San Martín-Agropecuario (TyC Sports)         

21.30: Atlanta-Chaco For Ever (TyC Sports Play)              


----- WNBA

17: Los Angeles Sparks-New York Liberty (ESPN 2)


----- MLB (Major League Baseball)

20: Baltimore Orioles-NY Yankees (ESPN 3)


----- Leagues Cup

20.30: Atlas-Toronto (Apple TV)

20.30: New York Red Bull-Atlético San Luis (Apple TV)

20.30: Tijuana-Querétaro (Apple TV)    

22: LA Galaxy-Vancouber Withecaps (Apple TV)

22: Monterrey-Seattle Sounders (Apple TV)

Mundial de fútbol femenino y Boca-Newell's, lo mejor de la agenda de TV de hoy

