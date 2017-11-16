Deportes

Atlético recibe a Arsenal por la Superliga: hora, TV y el resto de la agenda deportiva

El "Decano" quiere seguir de fiesta en un Monumental que promete estar colmado. Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

----------SUPERLIGA

17:00 Argentinos-Colón (TNT SPORTS)

19:15 Atlético-Arsenal (FOX SPORTS)

21:30 Newell's-Belgrano (TNT SPORTS)

----------LIGA DE ESPAÑA

17:00 Girona-Real Sociedad (614/1614 HD DIRECTV)

----------BUNDESLIGA DE ALEMANIA

16:30 Stuttgart-Borussia Dortmund (ESPN 3/HD)

----------ATP WORLD TOUR MASTERS

11:00 Día 6 (ESPN HD)

17:00 Día 6 (ESPN HD)

----------LIGA ARGENTINA DE VOLEY

20:30 Untreff-PSM (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

----------WORLD LEAGUE DE HOCKEY

21:50 Argentina-China (ESPN 3/HD)

----------NBA

22:00 Oklahoma City-Thunder San Antonio Spurs (ESPN HD)

