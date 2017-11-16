Atlético recibe a Arsenal por la Superliga: hora, TV y el resto de la agenda deportiva
El "Decano" quiere seguir de fiesta en un Monumental que promete estar colmado. Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.
Hace 10 Hs
----------SUPERLIGA
17:00 Argentinos-Colón (TNT SPORTS)
19:15 Atlético-Arsenal (FOX SPORTS)
21:30 Newell's-Belgrano (TNT SPORTS)
----------LIGA DE ESPAÑA
17:00 Girona-Real Sociedad (614/1614 HD DIRECTV)
----------BUNDESLIGA DE ALEMANIA
16:30 Stuttgart-Borussia Dortmund (ESPN 3/HD)
----------ATP WORLD TOUR MASTERS
11:00 Día 6 (ESPN HD)
17:00 Día 6 (ESPN HD)
----------LIGA ARGENTINA DE VOLEY
20:30 Untreff-PSM (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
----------WORLD LEAGUE DE HOCKEY
21:50 Argentina-China (ESPN 3/HD)
----------NBA
22:00 Oklahoma City-Thunder San Antonio Spurs (ESPN HD)
