Monteros Voley vuelve a jugar por la Liga Argentina: hora, TV y el resto de la agenda deportiva

El equipo tucumano se enfrenta a Lomas. Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

Hace 10 Hs
----------PRIMERA B NACIONAL

21:00 Deportivo Morón-Instituto (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

---------DIRECTV LIGA SUDAMERICANA

20:00 Cimarrones del Chocó-Aguada (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)

-----------LIGA ARGENTINA DE VOLEY

20:30 Ciudad-PSM (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

20:30 Untreff-Libertad (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

21:00 Bolivar-UPCN (TYC SPORTS PLAY, TYC SPORTS/HD)

21:00 Gigantes-Obras (SJ) (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

21:00 Monteros-Lomas (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

21:30 Bolivar-UPCN (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

----------ATP WORLD TOUR MASTERS

11:00 Día 5 (ESPN/HD)

17:00 Día 5 (ESPN HD)

----------NBA

00:30 Philadelphia 76ers-Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN HD)

22:00 Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)

----------FÚTBOL AMERICANO

22:30 Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

