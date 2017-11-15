Monteros Voley vuelve a jugar por la Liga Argentina: hora, TV y el resto de la agenda deportiva
El equipo tucumano se enfrenta a Lomas. Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.
----------PRIMERA B NACIONAL
21:00 Deportivo Morón-Instituto (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
---------DIRECTV LIGA SUDAMERICANA
20:00 Cimarrones del Chocó-Aguada (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)
-----------LIGA ARGENTINA DE VOLEY
20:30 Ciudad-PSM (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
20:30 Untreff-Libertad (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
21:00 Bolivar-UPCN (TYC SPORTS PLAY, TYC SPORTS/HD)
21:00 Gigantes-Obras (SJ) (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
21:00 Monteros-Lomas (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
21:30 Bolivar-UPCN (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
----------ATP WORLD TOUR MASTERS
11:00 Día 5 (ESPN/HD)
17:00 Día 5 (ESPN HD)
----------NBA
00:30 Philadelphia 76ers-Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN HD)
22:00 Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)
----------FÚTBOL AMERICANO
22:30 Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)