Menú
Me GustaFamosos

Mirá las fotos de los mejores disfraces de los famosos en Halloween

Kim Kardashian, Fergie, Heide Klum, Bruce Willis y Paris Hilton, fueron algunos de los que festejaron la fecha. Las fotos.

Hace 1 Hs
9

SUNNY Y CHER. Kim Kardashian y su amigo. FOTO TOMADA DE INSTAGRAM

Llegó Halloween y las fiestas de disfraces fueron las grandes protagonistas del fin de semana. Como cada año, las "celebrities" de Hollywood no dudaron en montarse y coparon las redes sociales con fotos de los festejos. Kim Kardashian, Heide Klum, Bruce Willis, Josh Duhamel, Paris Hilton y Fergie, fueron algunos de ellos y acá te mostramos las fotos de los mejores disfraces. 

SUNNY Y CHER. Kim Kardashian y su amigo. FOTO TOMADA DE INSTAGRAM


GLADIADOR Y ESMERALDA. Paris Hilton y su novio. FOTO TOMADA DE INSTAGRAM


MARGE SIMPSONS. Emily Ratajkowski. FOTO TOMADA DE INFOBAE.COM


DEREK ZOOLANDER. Joe Jonas. FOTO TOMADA DE INFOBAE.COM


KARL LAGERFELD Y SU MASCOTA, CHOUPETTE. Fergie y Josh Duhamel. FOTO TOMADA DE INFOBAE.COM

JESSICA RABIT Y SANDY. Heidi Klum y Gege Hadid. FOTO TOMADA DE INFOBAE.COM


BAYWATCH. Eugene Bouchard. FOTO TOMADA DE INSTAGRAM


GEMELAS. Bruce Willis y su asistente. FOTO TOMADA DE TN.COM.AR

DIABLA. Alessandra Ambrosio. FOTO TOMADA DE INFOBAE.COM

Comentarios

Notas Relacionadas

Noche de Brujas: contarán historias escalofriantes en el parque 9 de Julio

Hace 7 Hs

¿Qué pasa en el cerebro cada vez que nos asustamos?

Hace 18 Hs

¿Festejás Halloween? Vestite con estos disfraces creativos que usaron algunas estrellas

29 Oct 2017

Más Noticias

La Gaceta © 2017 Todos los derechos reservados

Terminos y condiciones