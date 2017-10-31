Mirá las fotos de los mejores disfraces de los famosos en Halloween

Kim Kardashian, Fergie, Heide Klum, Bruce Willis y Paris Hilton, fueron algunos de los que festejaron la fecha. Las fotos.
Llegó Halloween y las fiestas de disfraces fueron las grandes protagonistas del fin de semana. Como cada año, las "celebrities" de Hollywood no dudaron en montarse y coparon las redes sociales con fotos de los festejos. Kim Kardashian, Heide Klum, Bruce Willis, Josh Duhamel, Paris Hilton y Fergie, fueron algunos de ellos y acá te mostramos las fotos de los mejores disfraces.
SUNNY Y CHER. Kim Kardashian y su amigo. FOTO TOMADA DE INSTAGRAM
GLADIADOR Y ESMERALDA. Paris Hilton y su novio. FOTO TOMADA DE INSTAGRAM
MARGE SIMPSONS. Emily Ratajkowski. FOTO TOMADA DE INFOBAE.COM
DEREK ZOOLANDER. Joe Jonas. FOTO TOMADA DE INFOBAE.COM
KARL LAGERFELD Y SU MASCOTA, CHOUPETTE. Fergie y Josh Duhamel. FOTO TOMADA DE INFOBAE.COM
JESSICA RABIT Y SANDY. Heidi Klum y Gege Hadid. FOTO TOMADA DE INFOBAE.COM
BAYWATCH. Eugene Bouchard. FOTO TOMADA DE INSTAGRAM
GEMELAS. Bruce Willis y su asistente. FOTO TOMADA DE TN.COM.AR
DIABLA. Alessandra Ambrosio. FOTO TOMADA DE INFOBAE.COM