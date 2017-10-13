La Superliga y todo el fútbol del mundo en un sábado recargado: hora, TV y el resto de la agenda deportiva
Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.
----------SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA
14:05 Rosario Central-Argentinos (TNT, TNT SPORTS)
14:05 Colón-Temperley (FOX PREMIUM, FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
16:15 Estudiantes-Banfield (TNT, TNT SPORTS)
18:05 Vélez-Newells (FOX PREMIUM, FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
20:05 Racing-Tigre (TNT, TNT SPORTS)
----------PRIMERA B NACIONAL
15:30 Agropecuario-Ferro (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
17:05 Deportivo Riestra-Quilmes (TYC SPORTS/HD)
17:40 Instituto-Aldosivi (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)
20:30 Santamarina-Rafaela (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
-----------PRIMERA B METROPOLITANA
13:05 Atlanta-Barracas (TYC SPORTS/HD)
15:30 Comunicaciones-Sacachispas (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
20:00 Colegiales-Tristán Suárez (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)
----------LIGA DE ESPAÑA
07:55 Athletic de Bilbao-Sevilla (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)
11:00 Getafe-Real Madrid (ESPN/HD)
13:25 Alavés-Real Sociedad (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)
15:45 Atlético Madrid-Barcelona (632/ 1632 HD DIRECTV)
----------PREMIER LEAGUE
08:25 Liverpool-Manchester United (613/1613 HD DIRECTV)
10:55 Manchester City-Stoke City (ESPN 2/HD)
10:55 Swansea-Huddersfield (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)
10:55 Crystal Palace-Chelsea (613/1613 HD DIRECTV)
10:55 Tottenham-Bournemouth (614/1614 HD DIRECTV)
10:55 Burnley-West Ham (615/1615 HD DIRECTV)
13:15 Watford-Arsenal (ESPN, ESPN HD)
----------SERIE A DE ITALIA
12:55 Juventus-Lazio (ESPN 2/HD)
15:30 Roma-Napoli (ESPN 2/HD)
----------BUNDESLIGA DE ALEMANIA
10:25 Bayern Munich-Friburgo (ESPN +)
10:30 Hannover 96-Eintracht Frankfurt (FOX SPORTS/HD)
10:30 Hertha Berlin-Schalke 04 (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
13:30 Borussia Dortmund-Leipzig (FOX SPORTS/HD)
----------LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA
11:55 Dijon Fco-PSG (ESPN 3/HD)
------------LIGA DE MÉXICO
21:00 Leon-Tigres (FOX SPORTS/HD)
----------MUNDIAL FIFA SUB 17
11:20 México-Chile (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)
----------ATP 1000 - SHANGHAI
05:30 Semifinal #1 (ESPN/HD)
09:00 Semifinal #2 (ESPN/HD)
----------COPA SAN CRISTOBAL SEGUROS
16:00 Semifinales (DEPORTV / HD, TV PUBLICA/HD)
----------TOP 12 DE LA URBA
13:40 Regatas-Hindú (627/1627 HD DIRECTV, ESPN EXTRA)
15:30 Alumni-Belgrano (627/1627 HD DIRECTV, ESPN EXTRA)
----------TURISMO CARRETERA
12:00 Entrenamientos (DEPORTV / HD)
14:00 Clasificación (DEPORTV / HD)
----------TOP RACE
15:00 Clasificación (TYC SPORTS/HD)
-----------WEC | 6 HORAS DE FUJI
23:00 Parte 1 (FOX SPORTS 3/HD)
----------WTCC CHINA
04:00 Clasificación (FOX SPORTS 3/HD)
----------DTM HOCKENHEIM
09:30 Carrera 1 (FOX SPORTS 3/HD)
----------NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES
13:00 Talladega (FOX SPORTS 3/HD)
----------MOTO GP | GP JAPÓN
14:00 Clasificación (ESPN 3/HD)
22:50 Carrera (ESPN 3/HD)
----------GOLF: CIMB CLASSIC
00:00 Tercera ronda (GOLF CHANNEL)
----------PRE-MUNDIAL DE VOLEY
19:00 Argentina-Uruguay (DEPORTV / HD)
----------SÚPER 20
20:00 San Martín (C)-Regatas (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
21:00 Ferro-Boca (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
-----------FÚTBOL AMERICANO
16:30 Oklahoma-Texas (ESPN +)
----------MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
17:00 Houston Astros-New York Yankees (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
21:00 Playoffs (ESPN, ESPN HD)
----------BOXEO DE PRIMERA
22:50 Omar Narváez-Nikolai Potapov (TYC SPORTS/HD)