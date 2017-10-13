Deportes

La Superliga y todo el fútbol del mundo en un sábado recargado: hora, TV y el resto de la agenda deportiva

Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

Hace 10 Hs
----------SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA

14:05 Rosario Central-Argentinos (TNT, TNT SPORTS)

14:05 Colón-Temperley (FOX PREMIUM, FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

16:15 Estudiantes-Banfield (TNT, TNT SPORTS)

18:05 Vélez-Newells (FOX PREMIUM, FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

20:05 Racing-Tigre (TNT, TNT SPORTS)

----------PRIMERA B NACIONAL

15:30 Agropecuario-Ferro (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

17:05 Deportivo Riestra-Quilmes (TYC SPORTS/HD)

17:40 Instituto-Aldosivi (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

20:30 Santamarina-Rafaela (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

-----------PRIMERA B METROPOLITANA

13:05 Atlanta-Barracas (TYC SPORTS/HD)

15:30 Comunicaciones-Sacachispas (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

20:00 Colegiales-Tristán Suárez (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

----------LIGA DE ESPAÑA

07:55 Athletic de Bilbao-Sevilla (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

11:00 Getafe-Real Madrid (ESPN/HD)

13:25 Alavés-Real Sociedad (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

15:45 Atlético Madrid-Barcelona (632/ 1632 HD DIRECTV)

----------PREMIER LEAGUE

08:25 Liverpool-Manchester United (613/1613 HD DIRECTV)

10:55 Manchester City-Stoke City (ESPN 2/HD)

10:55 Swansea-Huddersfield (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

10:55 Crystal Palace-Chelsea (613/1613 HD DIRECTV)

10:55 Tottenham-Bournemouth (614/1614 HD DIRECTV)

10:55 Burnley-West Ham (615/1615 HD DIRECTV)

13:15 Watford-Arsenal (ESPN, ESPN HD)

----------SERIE A DE ITALIA

12:55 Juventus-Lazio (ESPN 2/HD)

15:30 Roma-Napoli (ESPN 2/HD)

----------BUNDESLIGA DE ALEMANIA

10:25 Bayern Munich-Friburgo (ESPN +)

10:30 Hannover 96-Eintracht Frankfurt (FOX SPORTS/HD)

10:30 Hertha Berlin-Schalke 04 (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

13:30 Borussia Dortmund-Leipzig (FOX SPORTS/HD)

----------LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA

11:55 Dijon Fco-PSG (ESPN 3/HD)

------------LIGA DE MÉXICO

21:00 Leon-Tigres (FOX SPORTS/HD)

----------MUNDIAL FIFA SUB 17

11:20 México-Chile (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)

----------ATP 1000 - SHANGHAI

05:30 Semifinal #1 (ESPN/HD)

09:00 Semifinal #2 (ESPN/HD)

----------COPA SAN CRISTOBAL SEGUROS

16:00 Semifinales (DEPORTV / HD, TV PUBLICA/HD)

----------TOP 12 DE LA URBA

13:40 Regatas-Hindú (627/1627 HD DIRECTV, ESPN EXTRA)

15:30 Alumni-Belgrano (627/1627 HD DIRECTV, ESPN EXTRA)

----------TURISMO CARRETERA

12:00 Entrenamientos (DEPORTV / HD)

14:00 Clasificación (DEPORTV / HD)

----------TOP RACE

15:00 Clasificación (TYC SPORTS/HD)

-----------WEC | 6 HORAS DE FUJI

23:00 Parte 1 (FOX SPORTS 3/HD)

----------WTCC CHINA

04:00 Clasificación (FOX SPORTS 3/HD)

----------DTM HOCKENHEIM

09:30 Carrera 1 (FOX SPORTS 3/HD)

----------NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

13:00 Talladega (FOX SPORTS 3/HD)

----------MOTO GP | GP JAPÓN

14:00 Clasificación (ESPN 3/HD)

22:50 Carrera (ESPN 3/HD)

----------GOLF: CIMB CLASSIC

00:00 Tercera ronda (GOLF CHANNEL)

----------PRE-MUNDIAL DE VOLEY

19:00 Argentina-Uruguay (DEPORTV / HD)

----------SÚPER 20

20:00 San Martín (C)-Regatas (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

21:00 Ferro-Boca (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

-----------FÚTBOL AMERICANO

16:30 Oklahoma-Texas (ESPN +)

----------MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

17:00 Houston Astros-New York Yankees (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

21:00 Playoffs (ESPN, ESPN HD)

----------BOXEO DE PRIMERA

22:50 Omar Narváez-Nikolai Potapov (TYC SPORTS/HD)

