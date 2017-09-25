Se cierra la fecha de la Superliga: horarios, TV y el resto de la agenda deportiva
Lanús visita a Newell's y Estudiantes recibe a San Lorenzo. NFL, B Nacional y Premier League.
Hace 2 Hs
---------- SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA
19.05: Lanús-Newell's (TNT / TNT SPORTS)
21.05: Estudiantes-San Lorenzo (FOX PREMIUM / FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
---------- LIGA DE ESPAÑA
16: Real Betis-Levante
---------- PREMIER LEAGUE
16: Arsenal-West Brom
---------- PRIMERA B NACIONAL
21.05: Aldosivi-Chicago (TYC SPORTS/HD)
---------- WWE (WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT)
21: Raw (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
---------- NFL (FÚTBOL AMERICANO)
21.15: Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals (ESPN/HD)
Comentarios