Se cierra la fecha de la Superliga: horarios, TV y el resto de la agenda deportiva

1

UN POCO MÁS. Lanús viene derecho en la Libertadores y buscará tres puntos para enderezar su presente en la Superliga. ARCHIVO

Lanús visita a Newell's y Estudiantes recibe a San Lorenzo. NFL, B Nacional y Premier League.

Hace 2 Hs

---------- SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA

19.05: Lanús-Newell's (TNT / TNT SPORTS)

21.05: Estudiantes-San Lorenzo (FOX PREMIUM / FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

---------- LIGA DE ESPAÑA

16: Real Betis-Levante

---------- PREMIER LEAGUE

16: Arsenal-West Brom

---------- PRIMERA B NACIONAL

21.05: Aldosivi-Chicago (TYC SPORTS/HD)

---------- WWE (WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT)

21: Raw (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

---------- NFL (FÚTBOL AMERICANO)

21.15: Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals (ESPN/HD)


