Selena Gómez fue trasplantada y recibió el riñón de una amiga

LONDRES, Inglaterra.- La estrella de pop Selena Gomez reveló que se sometió a un trasplante de riñón en el verano boreal, en un mensaje publicado en su cuenta oficial de Instagram que mostró a la artista en una cama de hospital al lado de la amiga que le donó el órgano.

En el mensaje, publicado el jueves, la cantante de "Good For You" dijo que sus seguidores se habían estado preguntando por qué "pasó desapercibida" durante el verano.









"Necesitaba un trasplante de riñón por mi (enfermedad de) lupus y me estaba recuperando. Era lo que necesitaba para mi salud", dijo Gomez en declaraciones reproducidas por Reuters.

La artista, quien tiene 126 millones de seguidores en Instagram, también reveló que la donante fue su amiga Francia Raisa, actriz conocida por su papel en la serie de televisión "The Secret Life of the American Teenager".

Poco después del anuncio, el mensaje de Gomez tenía más de 2,4 millones de "me gusta" en Instagram.

Representantes de la cantante no estuvieron disponibles de inmediato para realizar comentarios.