Selena Gómez fue trasplantada y recibió el riñón de una amiga
La cantante de 25 años padece lupus. La donante fue la actriz Francia Raisa.
LONDRES, Inglaterra.- La estrella de pop Selena Gomez reveló que se sometió a un trasplante de riñón en el verano boreal, en un mensaje publicado en su cuenta oficial de Instagram que mostró a la artista en una cama de hospital al lado de la amiga que le donó el órgano.
En el mensaje, publicado el jueves, la cantante de "Good For You" dijo que sus seguidores se habían estado preguntando por qué "pasó desapercibida" durante el verano.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
"Necesitaba un trasplante de riñón por mi (enfermedad de) lupus y me estaba recuperando. Era lo que necesitaba para mi salud", dijo Gomez en declaraciones reproducidas por Reuters.
La artista, quien tiene 126 millones de seguidores en Instagram, también reveló que la donante fue su amiga Francia Raisa, actriz conocida por su papel en la serie de televisión "The Secret Life of the American Teenager".
Poco después del anuncio, el mensaje de Gomez tenía más de 2,4 millones de "me gusta" en Instagram.
Representantes de la cantante no estuvieron disponibles de inmediato para realizar comentarios.