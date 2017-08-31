Deportes

Fútbol

La Copa Argentina y toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión

El torneo más federal seguirá hoy, aprovechando el parate del fútbol de Primera por la fecha fifa. Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

Hace 6 Hs
----------COPA ARGENTINA

15:00 Racing-Olimpo (TYC SPORTS/HD)

18:00 Talleres-Gimnasia Mendoza (TYC SPORTS/HD)

21:00 Rafaela-Banfield (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

21:10 Huracán-Colón (TYC SPORTS/HD)

----------ELIMINATORIAS RUSIA 2018 (UEFA)

12:50 Kazajistán-Montenegro (615/1615 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 República Checa-Alemania (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 Lituania-Escocia (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 Rumania-Armenia (613/1613 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 Eslovaquia-Eslovenia (614/1614 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 Noruega-Azerbaiyán (615/1615 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 San Marino-Irlanda del Norte (616/1616 HD DIRECTV)

15:45 Malta-Inglaterra (ESPN 2/HD)

----------AMISTOSO

15:45 Roma-Chapecoense (ESPN)

---------US OPEN

12:00 Tercera Ronda (ESPN 3/HD)

12:00 Schwartzman-Cilic (ESPN)

14:00 Tercera Ronda (ESPN/HD)

15:00 Tercera Ronda (ESPN 3/HD)

20:00 Tercera Ronda (ESPN/HD)

----------EUROBASKET

10:50 Serbia-Letonia (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)

--------GOLF: D+D REAL CZECH MASTERS

10:00 Segunda ronda B (GOLF CHANNEL)

----------GOLF: NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S

13:00 Segunda Ronda (GOLF CHANNEL)

----------ATLETISMO - DIAMOND LEAGUE

15:00 Bruselas (TYC SPORTS/HD)

---------CICLISMO - VUELTA DE ESPAÑA

10:00 Etapa 13 (ESPN/HD)

---------MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

20:00 Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees (ESPN 3/HD)

23:00 Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

---------BOXEO

22:00 Henrri David Polanco-Abel Nicolás Adriel (DEPORTV / HD)

