Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión
Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.
----------COPA LIBERTADORES
19:15 Godoy Cruz-Gremio (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
21:45 Guaraní River (FOX SPORTS/HD)
----------PRIMERA B NACIONAL
20:00 Ferro-Atlético Paraná (TYC SPORTS/HD)
20:05 All Boys-Brown de Adrogué (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
----------PRIMERA B METROPOLITANA
15:35 Reducido | Riestra-Platense (TYC SPORTS/HD)
20:05 Reducido | Atlanta-Deportivo Español (TYC SPORTS/HD)
----------WIMBLEDON
07:30 Del Potro-Kokkinakis | Primera ronda | Primer turno (ESPN 2/HD)
07:30 Primera Ronda (ESPN 2/HD)
11:00 Dimitrov-Schwartzman | Primera ronda | Tercer turno (ESPN/HD)
12:30 Zeballos-Lorenzi | Primera ronda | Cuarto turno (ESPN/HD)
----------LIGA NACIONAL DE BÁSQUET
22:00 San Lorenzo-Regatas (TYC SPORTS/HD)
----------CICLISMO - TOUR DE FRANCE
09:00 Etapa 4 (ESPN 3/HD)
-----------MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
17:00 Pittsburgh Pirates-Philadelphia Phillies (ESPN 3/HD)
21:00 Boston Red Sox-Texas Rangers (ESPN 3/HD)
-----------WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT
21:00 SmackDown (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
Comentarios
Para poder comentar debes Ingresar / Registrarte