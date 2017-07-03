Deportes

Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión

Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

----------COPA LIBERTADORES

19:15 Godoy Cruz-Gremio (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

21:45 Guaraní River (FOX SPORTS/HD)

----------PRIMERA B NACIONAL

20:00 Ferro-Atlético Paraná (TYC SPORTS/HD)

20:05 All Boys-Brown de Adrogué (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

----------PRIMERA B METROPOLITANA

15:35 Reducido | Riestra-Platense (TYC SPORTS/HD)

20:05 Reducido | Atlanta-Deportivo Español (TYC SPORTS/HD)

----------WIMBLEDON

07:30 Del Potro-Kokkinakis | Primera ronda | Primer turno (ESPN 2/HD)

07:30 Primera Ronda (ESPN 2/HD)

11:00 Dimitrov-Schwartzman | Primera ronda | Tercer turno (ESPN/HD)

12:30 Zeballos-Lorenzi | Primera ronda | Cuarto turno (ESPN/HD)

----------LIGA NACIONAL DE BÁSQUET

22:00 San Lorenzo-Regatas (TYC SPORTS/HD)

----------CICLISMO - TOUR DE FRANCE

09:00 Etapa 4 (ESPN 3/HD)

-----------MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

17:00 Pittsburgh Pirates-Philadelphia Phillies (ESPN 3/HD)

21:00 Boston Red Sox-Texas Rangers (ESPN 3/HD)

-----------WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT

21:00 SmackDown (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

