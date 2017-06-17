Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión
Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.
----------PRIMERA DIVISIÓN
14:00 Newells - Lanús (CANAL 9/HD)
14:45 Patronato - Tigre (DEPORTV / HD)
16:15 Independiente - Olimpo (CANAL 9/HD)
17:00 Defensa y Justicia - Atlético (TV PUBLICA/HD)
17:15 River Plate - Racing Club (CANAL 13/HD)
----------EUROCOPA SUB 21
13:00 Alemania - República Checa (ESPN 3/HD)
15:30 Dinamarca - Italia (ESPN 3/HD)
----------ABIERTO DE GOLF DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS
14:00 Ronda final (ESPN/HD)
----------LIGA ITALIANA DE BÁSQUET
13:00 Final - Venezia vs Trentino #5 (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
----------WORLD LEAGUE VOLEY
19:00 Argentina - Bulgaria (TYC SPORTS/HD)
----------BOXEO DE PRIMERA
00:00 Daniela Bermudez - Paola Benavídez (TYC SPORTS/HD)
----------TOP RACE
08:00 Carrera | San Juan (TYC SPORTS/HD)
