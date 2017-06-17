Deportes

Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión

Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

Hace 30 Min
1

FOTO TOMADA DE SPORTPESATODAYGAMES.COM

----------PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

14:00 Newells - Lanús (CANAL 9/HD)

14:45 Patronato - Tigre (DEPORTV / HD)

16:15 Independiente - Olimpo (CANAL 9/HD)

17:00 Defensa y Justicia - Atlético (TV PUBLICA/HD)

17:15 River Plate - Racing Club (CANAL 13/HD)

----------EUROCOPA SUB 21

13:00 Alemania - República Checa (ESPN 3/HD)

15:30 Dinamarca - Italia (ESPN 3/HD)

----------ABIERTO DE GOLF DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS

14:00 Ronda final (ESPN/HD)

----------LIGA ITALIANA DE BÁSQUET

13:00 Final - Venezia vs Trentino #5 (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

----------WORLD LEAGUE VOLEY

19:00 Argentina - Bulgaria (TYC SPORTS/HD)

----------BOXEO DE PRIMERA

00:00 Daniela Bermudez - Paola Benavídez (TYC SPORTS/HD)

----------TOP RACE

08:00 Carrera | San Juan (TYC SPORTS/HD)

