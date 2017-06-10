Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión
Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.
PRIMERA B METROPOLITANA
13:15 San Telmo - Morón
TYC SPORTS/HD
17:05 Platense - Excursionistas
TYC SPORTS/HD
20:05 Defensores de Belgrano - Colegiales
TYC SPORTS/HD
TOP 12 DE LA URBA
13:40 CASI - Hindú
627/1627 HD DIRECTV (ESPN EXTRA)
20:00 Newman - CUBA
627/1627 HD DIRECTV (ESPN EXTRA)
ELIMINATORIAS RUSIA 2018 (UEFA)
12:50 Escocia - Inglaterra
ESPN/HD
13:00 Eslovenia - Malta
610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
13:00 Kazajistán - Dinamarca
612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
13:00 Azerbaiyán - Irlanda del Norte
613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:30 Polonia - Rumania
ESPN/HD
15:30 Alemania - San Marino
610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:30 Montenegro - Armenia
611/1611 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:30 Lituania - Eslovaquia
612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:30 Noruega - República Checa
613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
TC 2000
15:00 Clasificación - Termas de Río
TYC SPORTS/HD
LIGA NACIONAL
22:05 Semifinal Conferencia
TYC SPORTS/HD
MOTO GP
09:00 Clasificación - Catalunya
ESPN/HD
ROLAND GARROS
09:45 Final femenina - Simona Halep - Jelena Ostapenko
ESPN/HD
HOCKEY - AMISTOSO
10:00 Las Leonas - Inglaterra
ESPN 2/HD
VOLEY: WORLD LEAGUE
10:40 Argentina - Bélgica
TYC SPORTS/HD
NATIONS CUP
10:50 Namibia - España
668/1668 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
13:15 Argentina XV - Rusia
668/1668 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:30 Uruguay - Italia
668/1668 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
TEST MATCH
11:50 Sudáfrica - Francia
ESPN 2/HD
15:30 Los Pumas - Inglaterra
ESPN 2/HD
