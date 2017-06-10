Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión

Deportes

PRIMERA B METROPOLITANA 

13:15 San Telmo - Morón
TYC SPORTS/HD

17:05 Platense - Excursionistas
TYC SPORTS/HD

20:05 Defensores de Belgrano - Colegiales
TYC SPORTS/HD

TOP 12 DE LA URBA

13:40 CASI - Hindú
627/1627 HD DIRECTV (ESPN EXTRA)

20:00 Newman - CUBA
627/1627 HD DIRECTV (ESPN EXTRA)

ELIMINATORIAS RUSIA 2018 (UEFA)

12:50 Escocia - Inglaterra
ESPN/HD

13:00 Eslovenia - Malta
610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

13:00 Kazajistán - Dinamarca
612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

13:00 Azerbaiyán - Irlanda del Norte
613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

15:30 Polonia - Rumania
ESPN/HD

15:30 Alemania - San Marino
610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

15:30 Montenegro - Armenia
611/1611 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

15:30 Lituania - Eslovaquia
612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

15:30 Noruega - República Checa
613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

TC 2000

15:00 Clasificación - Termas de Río
TYC SPORTS/HD

LIGA NACIONAL

22:05 Semifinal Conferencia
TYC SPORTS/HD

MOTO GP

09:00 Clasificación - Catalunya
ESPN/HD

ROLAND GARROS

09:45 Final femenina - Simona Halep - Jelena Ostapenko
ESPN/HD

HOCKEY - AMISTOSO

10:00 Las Leonas - Inglaterra
ESPN 2/HD

VOLEY: WORLD LEAGUE

10:40 Argentina - Bélgica
TYC SPORTS/HD

NATIONS CUP

10:50 Namibia - España
668/1668 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

13:15 Argentina XV - Rusia
668/1668 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

15:30 Uruguay - Italia
668/1668 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

TEST MATCH

11:50 Sudáfrica - Francia
ESPN 2/HD

15:30 Los Pumas - Inglaterra
ESPN 2/HD


