Deportes

Menú
Más deportes

Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión

1

Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

Hace 4 Hs 1

----------AMISTOSO

07:05 Argentina-Brasil (TYC SPORTS/HD)

13:00 Rusia -Chile (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)

----------ELIMINATORIAS RUSIA 2018 (UEFA)

15:30 Suecia-Francia (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 Islas Feroe-Suiza (611/1611 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 Bosnia-Grecia (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 Holanda-Luxemburgo (613/1613 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 Bielorrusia-Bulgaria (614/1614 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 Andorra-Hungría (616/1616 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 Gibraltar-Chipre (616/1616 HD DIRECTV)

15:30 Estonia-Bélgica (ESPN 3/HD)

15:30 Letonia Portugal (ESPN/HD)

----------ROLAND GARROS

07:45 Semifinales masculinas (ESPN/HD)

----------FÓRMULA 1

15:00 GP Canadá | Práctica Libres 2 (CANAL F1)

----------NBA

22:00 Golden State-Cleveland Cavaliers #4 (ESPN/HD)

----------LIGA ACB

15:30 Real Madrid-Valencia Basquet (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

----------LIGA NACIONAL

20:50 Semifinal de Conferencia | Regatas-Estudiantes (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

----------TORNEO NACIONAL DE ASCENSO

21:00 Estudiantes-Comunicaciones #4 (DEPORTV / HD)

----------WORLD LEAGUE DE VOLEY

10:40 Argentina-Serbia (TYC SPORTS/HD)

----------VOLEY FEMENINO: MÁSTER DE MONTREUX

16:15 Argentina-Suiza (DEPORTV / HD)

----------MMA | ARENA TOUR IX

22:00 Luna Park (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

Comentarios

Más Noticias

Comentarios

Para poder comentar debes Ingresar / Registrarte

La Gaceta © 2017 Todos los derechos reservados

Terminos y condiciones