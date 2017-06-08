Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión
Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.
----------AMISTOSO
07:05 Argentina-Brasil (TYC SPORTS/HD)
13:00 Rusia -Chile (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)
----------ELIMINATORIAS RUSIA 2018 (UEFA)
15:30 Suecia-Francia (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)
15:30 Islas Feroe-Suiza (611/1611 HD DIRECTV)
15:30 Bosnia-Grecia (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)
15:30 Holanda-Luxemburgo (613/1613 HD DIRECTV)
15:30 Bielorrusia-Bulgaria (614/1614 HD DIRECTV)
15:30 Andorra-Hungría (616/1616 HD DIRECTV)
15:30 Gibraltar-Chipre (616/1616 HD DIRECTV)
15:30 Estonia-Bélgica (ESPN 3/HD)
15:30 Letonia Portugal (ESPN/HD)
----------ROLAND GARROS
07:45 Semifinales masculinas (ESPN/HD)
----------FÓRMULA 1
15:00 GP Canadá | Práctica Libres 2 (CANAL F1)
----------NBA
22:00 Golden State-Cleveland Cavaliers #4 (ESPN/HD)
----------LIGA ACB
15:30 Real Madrid-Valencia Basquet (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
----------LIGA NACIONAL
20:50 Semifinal de Conferencia | Regatas-Estudiantes (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)
----------TORNEO NACIONAL DE ASCENSO
21:00 Estudiantes-Comunicaciones #4 (DEPORTV / HD)
----------WORLD LEAGUE DE VOLEY
10:40 Argentina-Serbia (TYC SPORTS/HD)
----------VOLEY FEMENINO: MÁSTER DE MONTREUX
16:15 Argentina-Suiza (DEPORTV / HD)
----------MMA | ARENA TOUR IX
22:00 Luna Park (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
Comentarios
