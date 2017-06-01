Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión

Deportes

Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

----------ESPERANZAS DE TOULON

11:50 Bahrain-Gales (ESPN 3/HD)

----------ROLAND GARROS

06:00 Tercera ronda (ESPN 2/HD)

06:00 Tercera ronda (ESPN/HD)

----------WORLD LEAGUE DE VOLEY

13:10 Argentina-Rusia (TYC SPORTS/HD)

----------YATCHING: AMERICA´S CUP CHALLENGER

14:00 Ronda 2 | Carreras 8 a 11 (ESPN +)

