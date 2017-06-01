Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión
Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.
Hace 12 Hs
----------ESPERANZAS DE TOULON
11:50 Bahrain-Gales (ESPN 3/HD)
----------ROLAND GARROS
06:00 Tercera ronda (ESPN 2/HD)
06:00 Tercera ronda (ESPN/HD)
----------WORLD LEAGUE DE VOLEY
13:10 Argentina-Rusia (TYC SPORTS/HD)
----------YATCHING: AMERICA´S CUP CHALLENGER
14:00 Ronda 2 | Carreras 8 a 11 (ESPN +)
