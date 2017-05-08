Esta es la lista de los ganadores de los MTV Movie Awards 2017

LOS ÁNGELES.- La adaptación del clásico de Disney "La Bella y la Bestia" fue la mejor película en los premios MTV. Ocurrió en una gala en la que Emma Watson hizo historia al coronarse con el galardón de mejor intérprete, que por primera vez no distingue entre actores y actrices.

La actriz británica, que se dio a conocer como Hermione Granger en la saga Harry Potter, dijo que la interpretación gira en torno a la capacidad de transformarse en otra persona, y por tanto no debería dividirse en dos categorías.

Otro hecho que coronó la noche fue el aplauso a la diversidad sexual con el MTV al mejor beso, para las jóvenes Ashton Sanders (21 años) y Jharrel Jerome (19), ambas integrantes del elenco del drama indie "Moonlight" que ganó el Oscar a la mejor película.

La serie de Netflix "Stranger Things", sobre un grupo de chicos que investigan la extraña desaparición de un amigo, fue la gran triunfadora.

La lista completa de los ganadores

Película del año

La Bella y la Bestia

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: una historia de Star Wars

Serie de TV del año

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Mejor beso

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — La Bella y la Bestia

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave: los buscanovias

Mejor villano

Allison Williams — Get Out

Demogorgon — Stranger Things

Jared Leto — Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke

Mejor anfitrión

Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver — Last Week Tonight

RuPaul — RuPaul's Drag Race

Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Trevor Noah — The Daily Show

Mejor documental

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Mejor competición de realidad

America's Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

Mejor actor en una película

Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out

Emma Watson — La Bella y la Bestia

Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman — Logan

James McAvoy — Split

Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

Mejor actor en un TV Show

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones

Gina Rodríguez — Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore — This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Mejor actor en una comedia

Adam Devine — Workaholics

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City

Lil Rel Howery — Get Out

Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy

Will Arnett — The LEGO Batman Movie

Mejor héroe

Felicity Jones — Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars

Grant Gustin — The Flash

Mike Colter — Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Stephen Amell — Arrow

Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

Mejor escena dramática

Game of Thrones — La muerte de Hodor

Grey's Anatomy — Meredith le cuenta a sus hijos sobre la muerte de Derek

Me Before You — Will le dice a Louisa que no puede quedarse con ella

Moonlight — Paula le cuenta a Chiron que lo ama

This Is Us — Jack y Randall en escena de karate

Próxima generación

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Mejor Dúo

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan

Josh Gad & Luke Evans — La Bella y la bestia

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg — Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

Mejor historia americana

Black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Mejor lucha contra el sistema

Get Out

Hidden Figures

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Trending

"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live

"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" — The Late Late Show con James Corden

"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" — Dr. Phil

"Run the World (Girls)" feat. Channing Tatum como Beyoncé — Lip Sync Battle

"Wheel of Musical Impressions" con Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction — 23° entrega de los SAG Awards

Mejor momento musical

"Beauty and the Beast" — Ariana Grande and John Legend, Beauty and the Beast

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Justin Timberlake, Trolls

"How Far I'll Go" — Auli'i Cravalho, Moana

"City of Stars" — Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone, La La Land

"You Can't Stop the Beat" — Hairspray Live!

"Be That as It May" — Herizen Guardiola, The Get Down

"You're the One That I Want" — Grease: Live



