Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión

Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

----------PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

19:00 Patronato-Olimpo (TV PUBLICA/HD)

21:15 Colón-Tigre (DEPORTV / HD)

---------LIGA DE ESPAÑA

15:45 Eibar-Athletic Club (ESPN 3/HD)

---------SERIE A DE ITALIA

15:45 Pescara-Roma (ESPN/HD)

----------MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

20:00 Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh (ESPN 3/HD)

----------NBA PLAYOFFS

22:30 Portland-Golden State (DEPORTV / HD)

