Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión
Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.
Hace 9 Hs
----------PRIMERA DIVISIÓN
19:00 Patronato-Olimpo (TV PUBLICA/HD)
21:15 Colón-Tigre (DEPORTV / HD)
---------LIGA DE ESPAÑA
15:45 Eibar-Athletic Club (ESPN 3/HD)
---------SERIE A DE ITALIA
15:45 Pescara-Roma (ESPN/HD)
----------MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
20:00 Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh (ESPN 3/HD)
----------NBA PLAYOFFS
22:30 Portland-Golden State (DEPORTV / HD)
