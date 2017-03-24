Deportes

Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión

----------PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

16:00 Banfield-Unión (TV PUBLICA/HD)

16:00 Rosario Central-Tigre (CANAL 9/HD)

18:00 San Lorenzo-Quilmes (CANAL 13/HD)

18:15 Gimnasia-Sarmiento (TV PUBLICA/HD)

20:00 Racing-Godoy Cruz (TELEFE/HD)

20:30 Rafaela-Estudiantes (DEPORTV / HD TV PUBLICA/HD)

----------PRIMERA B NACIONAL

16:00 Nueva Chicago-Crucero del Norte (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

18:05 Instituto-Chacarita (TYC SPORTS/HD)

----------PRIMERA B METROPOLITANA

13:05 Deportivo Morón-Comunicaciones (TYC SPORTS/HD)

13:45 Barracas Central-Defensores de Belgrano (TYC SPORTS/HD)

13:45 Barracas Central-Defensores de Belgrano (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

----------ELIMINATORIAS RUSIA 2018 (UEFA)

13:00 Azerbaiyán-Alemania (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

14:00 Suecia-Bielorrusia (ESPN/HD)

14:00 Andorra-Islas Feroe (611/1611 HD DIRECTV)

14:00 Chipre-Estonia (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)

14:00 Bosnia-Gibraltar (613/1613 HD DIRECTV)

14:00 Suiza-Letonia (614/1614 HD DIRECTV)

16:45 Bulgaria-Holanda (ESPN/HD)

16:45 Luxemburgo-Francia (613/1613 HD DIRECTV)

16:45 Portugal-Hungría (614/1614 HD DIRECTV)

----------NBA

21:30 Toronto-Dallas (NBA TV)

21:30 New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs (ESPN 3/HD)

----------LIGA NACIONAL

20:00 Regatas-Ferro (TYC SPORTS/HD)

21:50 Atenas-Boca (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

----------TC MOURAS

14:00 Clasificación (DEPORTV / HD)

----------F1 GP - AUSTRALIA

03:00 Clasificación (CANAL F1)

---------SUPER RUGBY

10:00 Kings-Lions (ESPN 3/HD)

12:00 Cheetahs-Sharks (ESPN 2/HD)

16:00 Belgrano Athletic-Huirapuca (ESPN 2/HD)

18:00 Jaguares-Reds (ESPN 2/HD)

----------NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

17:00 Fontana (FOX SPORTS 3/HD)

----------LIGA METROPOLITANA DE HOCKEY MASCULINO

18:30 San Fernando-GEBA (DEPORTV / HD)

---------ATP 1000 - MIAMI

18:45 Segunda ronda (ESPN/HD)

21:00 Segunda ronda (ESPN/HD)

22:00 Juan Martín Del Potro-Robin Haase (ESPN/HD)

---------LIGA A2 MASCULINA DE VOLEY

20:30 Libertad-Estudiantes (DEPORTV / HD)

-----------POLO

17:20 Final Copa Oro (ESPN +)

-----------BOXEO DE PRIMERA

23:00 Patricio Pitto-José Ulrich (TYC SPORTS/HD)

