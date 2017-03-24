Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión
----------PRIMERA DIVISIÓN
16:00 Banfield-Unión (TV PUBLICA/HD)
16:00 Rosario Central-Tigre (CANAL 9/HD)
18:00 San Lorenzo-Quilmes (CANAL 13/HD)
18:15 Gimnasia-Sarmiento (TV PUBLICA/HD)
20:00 Racing-Godoy Cruz (TELEFE/HD)
20:30 Rafaela-Estudiantes (DEPORTV / HD TV PUBLICA/HD)
----------PRIMERA B NACIONAL
16:00 Nueva Chicago-Crucero del Norte (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)
18:05 Instituto-Chacarita (TYC SPORTS/HD)
----------PRIMERA B METROPOLITANA
13:05 Deportivo Morón-Comunicaciones (TYC SPORTS/HD)
13:45 Barracas Central-Defensores de Belgrano (TYC SPORTS/HD)
13:45 Barracas Central-Defensores de Belgrano (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)
----------ELIMINATORIAS RUSIA 2018 (UEFA)
13:00 Azerbaiyán-Alemania (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)
14:00 Suecia-Bielorrusia (ESPN/HD)
14:00 Andorra-Islas Feroe (611/1611 HD DIRECTV)
14:00 Chipre-Estonia (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)
14:00 Bosnia-Gibraltar (613/1613 HD DIRECTV)
14:00 Suiza-Letonia (614/1614 HD DIRECTV)
16:45 Bulgaria-Holanda (ESPN/HD)
16:45 Luxemburgo-Francia (613/1613 HD DIRECTV)
16:45 Portugal-Hungría (614/1614 HD DIRECTV)
----------NBA
21:30 Toronto-Dallas (NBA TV)
21:30 New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs (ESPN 3/HD)
----------LIGA NACIONAL
20:00 Regatas-Ferro (TYC SPORTS/HD)
21:50 Atenas-Boca (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)
----------TC MOURAS
14:00 Clasificación (DEPORTV / HD)
----------F1 GP - AUSTRALIA
03:00 Clasificación (CANAL F1)
---------SUPER RUGBY
10:00 Kings-Lions (ESPN 3/HD)
12:00 Cheetahs-Sharks (ESPN 2/HD)
16:00 Belgrano Athletic-Huirapuca (ESPN 2/HD)
18:00 Jaguares-Reds (ESPN 2/HD)
----------NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
17:00 Fontana (FOX SPORTS 3/HD)
----------LIGA METROPOLITANA DE HOCKEY MASCULINO
18:30 San Fernando-GEBA (DEPORTV / HD)
---------ATP 1000 - MIAMI
18:45 Segunda ronda (ESPN/HD)
21:00 Segunda ronda (ESPN/HD)
22:00 Juan Martín Del Potro-Robin Haase (ESPN/HD)
---------LIGA A2 MASCULINA DE VOLEY
20:30 Libertad-Estudiantes (DEPORTV / HD)
-----------POLO
17:20 Final Copa Oro (ESPN +)
-----------BOXEO DE PRIMERA
23:00 Patricio Pitto-José Ulrich (TYC SPORTS/HD)
