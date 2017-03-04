Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión
Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.
LIGA DE ESPAÑA
09:00 Leganés - Granada 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:15 Real Madrid - Eibar 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
14:30 Villarreal - Espanyol ESPN/HD
16:45 Barcelona - Celta de Vigo 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
09:30 Manchester United - Bournemouth ESPN/HD
12:00 Swansea - Burnley 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:00 Leicester - Hull City 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:00 Stoke City - Middlesbrough 611/1611 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:00 West Brom - Crystal Palace 614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:00 Watford - Southampton 615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
14:30 Liverpool - Arsenal 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
SERIE A DE ITALIA
11:00 Roma - Napoli FOX SPORTS 2/HD
BUNDESLIGA DE ALEMANIA
11:30 Koln - Bayern Munich ESPN/HD
11:30 Mainz 05 - Wolfsburgo FOX SPORTS 3/HD
11:30 Borussia Dortmund - Bayer Leverkusen FOX SPORTS/HD
LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA
13:00 PSG - Nancy 616/1616 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
PRIMERA B METROPOLITANA
16:00 Estudiantes (BA) - Talleres RE TYC SPORTS/HD
16:50 Defensores de Belgrano vs. Deportivo Español 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
NBA
22:30 LA Clippers - Chicago Bulls ESPN/HD
23:00 Minnesota Timberwolves - San Antonio Spurs DEPORTV / HD
23:00 Memphis - Houston NBA TV
LIGA NACIONAL
21:00 OSN - Regatas TYC SPORTS/HD
SUPER RUGBY
07:45 Sunwolves - Kings ESPN 3/HD
11:30 Stormers - Jaguares ESPN 2/HD
ATP 250 - SAN PABLO 13:00 Semifinal 1 617/1617 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:00 Semifinal 2 617/1617 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
AMERICAS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP
15:00 Uruguay - Chile ESPN 3/HD
15:00 Argentina XV - Estados Unidos ESPN 2/HD
LIGA DE LAS AMÉRICAS
18:30 San Lorenzo - Bahía Básquet 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
SUDAMERICANO SUB 17
17:00 Paraguay - Perú TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:00 Argentina - Brasil TYC SPORTS/HD
WORLD RUGBY SEVEN
22:30 Las Vegas FOX SPORTS 2/HD
BOXEO DE PRIMERA
23:00 Hector Saldivia - Guido Pitto TYC SPORTS/HD
