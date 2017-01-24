Estas son todas las nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2017

CANDIDATOS

La película "La La Land" parte como favorita, igualando un récord que hasta ahora mantiene "Titanic".

El nostálgico musical "La La Land", dirigido por Damian Chazelle y protagonizado por Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling, parte como favorito a los Oscar con un total de 14 nominaciones, igualando el récord que hasta ahora mantienen "All About Eve" y "Titanic".

Tras triunfar en los Globos de Oro, donde recogió los siete premios a los que optaba, ahora podría alzarse entre otros con las estatuillas de mejor película, director, guión, actor, actriz y canción original ("City of Stars"), según anunció hoy la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood. A continuación, los principales nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Machester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

* MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"The Lobster"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"20th Century Women"

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Bradford Young, "Arrival"

Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"

Greig Fraser, "Lion"

James Laxton, "Moonlight"

Rodrigo Prieto, "Silence"

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA

"Land of mine", Dinamarca

"A man called Love", Suecia

"The Salesman", Irán

"Tanna", Australia

"Toni Erdmann", Alemania

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"Kubo and the two strings"

"Moana"

"My life as a Zucchini"

"The red turtle"

"Zootopia"

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

"Fire at sea"

"I am not your negro"

"Life, animated"

"O.J.: Made in America"

"13th". (DPA-REUTERS)

